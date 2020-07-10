Forward Township
Eleanor Shunk Sawyers, 87, of Forward Township, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Mon Valley Care Center.
She enjoyed traveling and loved animals.
Born April 26, 1933, in Brownsville, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Minnie Sink Shunk, and wife of the late Richard Sawyers.
She is survived by daughter Nancy (Bobby) Shaffer of Forward Township; son Rodney M. (Donna) Sawyers of Forward Township; numerous grandchildren; sister Louise Illig of Royalton, Ohio; also, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons Richard and Randy Lee Sawyers; and grandson Matthew J. Metts.
Visitation and service are private. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth.
Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
