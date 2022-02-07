Smithfield
July 28, 1930-
February 4, 2022
Eleanor Wolfe passed away on February 4, 2022.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ruben and Josephine Bryan Martin; 12 siblings and her husband, Roy Wolfe.
Surviving are her daughter, Leona (Regis) Yanick of Va.; grandchildren, Mindy Lee (Charles) Jager of N.C., Rick (Terry) Yanick of Va.; a great-grandchild, Taylor Fawley of Okla.; a sister, Lona (Denny) Chambers of Fla., and a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Martin of Pa.
Eleanor retired from Berkowitz Shirt Factory after 25+ years. She enjoyed her time with friends at the Smithfield Senior Center.
Many thanks are extended to Toni Zooner and her family for their compassion they showed her.
Private Arrangements are being handled by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
