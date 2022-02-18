Star Junction
Eleanor "Bubba" Zapach Beregi, 88, of Star Junction, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born on September 21, 1933, in Star Junction, a daughter of George and Anna Zapach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: John, George, Frank, Edward, Michael, Irene, and Helen; niece, Pamela Sue Posvech; nephew, Juan Fernandez.
Eleanor is survived by her son, David Alan Beregi and his wife, Diane; granddaughter, Stephanie Lauren Beregi and her boyfriend, Dave Behary; sister, Madeline Zapach Posvech; special great-nephew and niece, John and Elizabeth Fernandez; and faithful fur baby, Teddy.
She was a hard worker and a jack-of-all trades, working more than one job at times. She most recently worked at Anchor Hocking as a factory worker for many years before she retired.
She was a member at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.
"Bubba" was known for her delicious baked goods and enjoyed sharing them with family, neighbors, and friends. She was an avid polka dancer in her younger days, and when dancing became harder in her later days, she would listen to them on the radio every Saturday morning.
She liked doing word searches as well as playing cards with anyone who visited.
She created beautiful quilts - sewn all by hand, never a machine, and added love in every stitch.
Bubba was one of a kind; always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was always willing to give your her honest advice / opinion. She loved to be outside when it was warm and was very proud of the roses that bloomed beautifully around her house every spring.
She had so many funny sayings, songs, and stories she'd often tell.
Our words to those who didn't know her, will never be enough to explain / describe what she meant to her family. She will be greatly missed, especially by her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.
Eleanor's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Oleh Seremchuk celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.