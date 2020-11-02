Farmington
Elfriede Margarete Erika Banzhaf Boyd, 82, of Farmington, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born December 7, 1937, in Tuebingen, Germany, a daughter of the late Gustav and Lina Franz Banzhaf.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edgar and Herbert Banzhaf; stepdaughter, Lisa Boyd Spalding; and parents-in-law, Joseph and Mary Boyd of New Salem.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas J. Boyd; daughter, Melinda S. Boyd of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepson, Michael T. Boyd and wife Patricia of Fairfield, Conn.; stepgrandson, Henry C. Boyd of Brooklyn, N.Y.; stepgranddaughter, Melanie Spalding of Woodstock, Va.; step-grandson, Steven Spalding of Woodstock, Va.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Noralee Boyd Manzek and husband Joseph of Bethlehem; niece, Brigitte Banzhaf and family of Essen, Germany.
Funeral Services are private for the immediate family only.
Interment will take place in The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
The family asks that donations may be made in Elfriede's memory to The American Red Cross (redcross.org) or Shriner's Children's Hospital (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
