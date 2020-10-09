Uniontown
Elias Edward "Eddie" Nickman Jr., 57, father of four, local retail and real estate businessman of Uniontown, died as a result of an automobile accident Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Connellsville May 12, 1963.
His mother, Vera Ruth MacBurney Nickman; as well as his grandparents, Wesley and Clara Nickman, and Grace and Charles MacBurney preceded him in death.
Eddie was a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church. Known in the community as a hardworking business owner and operator of Nickman's Home Center, commercial real estate entities including Cedar Tree Place, the Wesley Building and many others; Eddie led a simple life which focused on his family, especially his four daughters. Always willing to help when asked, Eddie was a loving son, brother and father who touched the lives of countless people and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his father, Elias Edward Nickman Sr. of Uniontown; his daughters, Dr. Victoria Ruth Nickman Eperjesi and husband Joseph of Rockville, Md., Eliza Clare Nickman, Nina Marie Nickman and Elie Grace Nickman, all of Uniontown; two sisters, Dr. Stephanie Nickman Triplett and husband Dr. Bruce E. Triplett, and Susan Claire Sleighter and husband Robert W. Sleighter and their family, all of Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, for the public. Visitation will be private for the immediate family from 2 to 4 p.m. that day. It is mandatory that protective masks be worn, social distancing be observed, with no physical contact, as mandated by the CDC.
The funeral service will be held at St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Avenue, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant. All friends are asked to go directly to the church that morning.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Rosary will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the Wake Service at 3:30 p.m. in private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elias E. Nickman Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Somerset Trust Co. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
