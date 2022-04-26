Uniontown
Elias Edward “Ed” Nickman Sr., 87, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born March 3, 1935, in Uniontown, son of the late Wesley and Clara Yezbak Nickman; beloved husband of the late Vera Ruth MacBurney Nickman.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Stephanie (Dr. Bruce) Triplett, and Susan (Robert) Sleighter, both of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Nicole Sleighter, Dr. Victoria (Joseph) Eperjesi, Rachel (Nicholas) Liccardi, Eliza Nickman, Natalie (Joseph Pegg) Sleighter, Nina Nickman, Robert Sleighter Jr. and Elie Nickman; his great -grandchildren, Olivia Liccardi, Ellis Eperjesi and Luca Liccardi; his brother, James W. Nickman of Uniontown.
In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by his son, Elias E. “Eddie” Nickman Jr.; and his sisters, Bernice Howard and Marion Pitman.
Elias was a Veteran of the Air force and Director for the PA DEP in Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. George Maronite Church, past President of the Lebanese Club, and was instrumental in the development of Nickman’s Plaza.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
The Funeral Service will be held at St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, at 12 p.m. on Friday April 29th, with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant.
All friends are asked to go directly to the church for the service.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Service of Incense will be on Thursday during visitation. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church before the funeral service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Elias E. Nickman, Jr. Foundation in his memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.