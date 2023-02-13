Uniontown
Elias "Eli" Gabriel, 84, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Family and friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Parish Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make contributions to Saint George Ladies Guild in Elias' memory.
