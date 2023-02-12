Uniontown
Elias "Eli" Gabriel, 84, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
He was born on December 19, 1938, in Uniontown, son of the late Zaghieb and Anne George Gabriel.
Elias earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kent State University. He worked as a high school art teacher, and later was a Professor of Art History at California University of Pennsylvania. He was a passionate and creative artist who enjoyed painting in his spare time, and often judged artwork at local schools.
As a businessman, Elias worked in the local community for years. Throughout his life, he was a huge supporter of Red Raider basketball, and enjoyed watching sports. Elias was a spiritual man and attended daily mass. He was respected for his kindness and compassion toward others. Elias was humble, and described by many as a "good guy." His family and close friends were the most integral part of his life, and he loved them beyond measure.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rosemarie Brown Gabriel; their children, Gregory Gabriel (Beth), Leslie Yarish (James) and Paula Gabriel; grandchildren, Christine Anderson (O. Scott), David Gabriel (Kayla), Rachel Hilton (Tyler), Rebecca Luketich (Samuel), Emily Yarish, Derek Soom, Ryan Soom, Nicole Soom and Mario Rubino; great-granddaughter, Natalie Hilton; brothers and sisters, Ruby Gabriel Bonney, Arthur Gabriel, Dr. Peter Gabriel (Mary), Dr. Paulette Gabriel (Charles Mork); and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Gabriel.
Family and friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Parish Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe officiating.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make contributions to Saint George Ladies Guild in Elias' memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
