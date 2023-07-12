Elijah Bruce Fitzgerald

Pittsburgh
Elijah "Bubbi" Bruce Fitzgerald, 18, of Pittsburgh, passed away onto glory Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Uniontown.
Elijah was born March 28, 2005, to Heather M. Moore and (James Burks) Bruce E. Fitzgerald..
He was preceded in death by his great-uncle, Donnell H. Poole; his great-aunt, Cynthia Poole; and his great- grandmother and father, Ocie and Luther Moore.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jailynn and Zionna Moore, and Zacari and Nevaeh Burks; his brothers, Giovanni Moore, James, Mason and Noah Lewis, and Cordae Burks; grandparents, Sharon and Greg Moore, Sr.; great-grandmother, Betty Poole; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Elijah loved playing video games, basketball, reading, listening to music, relaxing, and spending quality time with his family and his dog, Shaquashia.
We will miss his beautiful smile and fun sense of humor.
Services are entrusted to House of Jackson MC.
Services will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, in John Wesley AME, 349 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will immediately follow at Edenborn Cemetery. Repass at John Wesley AME Zion Church.
