Elinore Louise Close, 75, Confluence, passed away Tuesday, August, 15, 2023, at UPMC Somerset.
She was born November 3, 1947, in Confluence, a daughter of Henry and Ruth Cottrell Ulderich.
Her parents, sister, Jessie Rugg and brothers, Robert and Charles Ulderich, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; sons, Douglas (Cristina) and Thomas, Jr., both of Confluence; grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Thomas III and Dakota Close; great-grandchildren: Kaitlynn and Ryleigh Rugg, Remington Griffith and Leo, Rosealina and Dakota, Jr., Close; brothers, James, Confluence, Calvin (Rhonda) of Markleton and Victor (Sheila) Ulderich of Confluence; and sisters, Eileen Henning, Fairchance, Brenda Kushak and Darlene Bricker of Uniontown and Christine Metheney (Ray Dean) of Confluence.
Louise was a member of the Confluence V.F.D. Ladies Auxiliary and attended Johnson Chapel Methodist Church. She loved gardening and flowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Humbert Funeral Home in Confluence, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Reverend Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
There will be viewing one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
