Elizabeth Ackinclose

Jefferson Township,
Fayette City
Elizabeth "Betsy" Ackinclose, 74, of Jefferson Township, Fayette City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in Pen Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
She was born May 28, 1947, in Charleroi, a daughter of Wilfred Young and Margaret Stewart Young.
She was a member of Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, Fayette City. Betsy was devoted and loving to her family. She was always by her late husband, Ross's side wherever he was preaching on Sunday mornings and very proud of her son's accomplishments as an educator.
She is survived by her loving son, Timothy Ackinclose of Hagerstown, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Ross M. Ackinclose, February 8, 2022.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, with Pastor Joshua Scully officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, 304 Central School Road, Fayette City, PA 15438.
