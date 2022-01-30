Elizabeth Ann Addis

Smithfield
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Addis, 88, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 26, 1933, in Severn, Md.
Liz was predeceased by her parents, Allan Stevenson and Lenora Durner Stevenson; her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas S. Addis Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas S. and Ivee Addis Jr.; brothers, Spencer Stevenson and Charles Stevenson; and her sister, Marion Bloom.
Surviving are her four children, Mary and Marc Micciche, James and Charlene Addis, Richard and Martha Addis, and Susan Elizabeth Adams; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Liz loved cooking, crocheting and taking care of her family, especially her husband.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. celebration of her life Tuesday, February 1, with her grandson, Tyler Adams, officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
