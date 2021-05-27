Uniontown
Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Cramer, 64, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born March 6, 1957, in McKeesport, a daughter of Mary Greenwald Godlewski and the late Robert S. Godlewski. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Godlewski.
Beth was a 1975 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She worked as a manager at the Lemont Furnace Speedway. Beth was a contributing member of Rolling Thunder and a former member of North Union Fire Department Auxiliary. Beth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family was her life.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish Beth's memory are her loving husband of 46 years, Thomas W. Cramer Jr. of Uniontown; children Jennifer Millslagle and husband Jeremy of Uniontown, Rebecca Kosky and husband Tim of Dover, Melinda Miller and husband Ben of Ligioner, and Thomas Cramer III and fiancee Andrea Bliss of Brownsville; sister Diana Sands of Elizabeth; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a special relative, Roger Myers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private for the family only.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
