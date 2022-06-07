Elizabeth Ann Joseph Blair

Uniontown
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Joseph Blair was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She lived a long, happy life and died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Libby was born on March 5, 1935, in Uniontown. She was the oldest of six children of the late Anna Faris and Thomas Joseph.
Libby graduated from Uniontown High School in 1953. On June 27, 1959, she married the boy next door to her childhood Easy Street Home, Lawrence "Larry" Blair, and they spent the past 62 years happily married.
For over 20 years, Libby was the office manager of Larry's District Justice Office. Although she ran a tight ship, she showed a great deal of compassion to all. Libby and Larry raised three children, Rebecca Blair (fiance, Judge Anthony J. Russo) of Cleveland, Ohio, Maria Blair Katsafanas (Nick) of Allison Park and Mark Blair of Uniontown.
Libby's proudest role was as grammy to Ashley and Blair Alexandersen, Ana and Nico Katsafanas, and Hunter and Avery Blair, all of whom adored her.
Libby's brother, John Joseph (Roxanne) and her sister, Agnes Joseph preceded her in death.
She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Joe T. Joseph (Loretta), Marie Greathouse (Emil) and Harry "Bo" Joseph (Roseann).
Libby was an active parishioner at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church and made many dear church friends throughout her lifetime. She will always be remembered as a generous and kind woman who spent her life giving and helping others. Her family, friends and all who knew her will deeply miss her.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:15 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, Pa 15401.
