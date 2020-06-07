Elizabeth Arlene Walton

Uniontown
Elizabeth Arlene "Lizzy" Walton, 79, of Uniontown, passed away at UPMC Montefiore Hospital Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born April 4, 1941, a daughter of James and Hester Rae Beckwith. Elizabeth resided in Uniontown, where she and her late husband, Roscoe Marvin Walton raised their family.
She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Fairchance.
In addition to her parents, Lizzy was predeceased by her husband, Roscoe Marvin Walton; siblings Evelyn Giles, Margaret Love, Sylvia Ramsey, Flora Snyder, James Beckwith, Winfred Beckwith, Robert "Bobby" Beckwith and Wilbert Beckwith; and two granddaughters, Tanisha Lynn Walton and Tasha May Walton, whom she loved dearly.
Lizzy is survived by her seven children, Lena (Thompson) Minor of Uniontown, Roxanne (Resteen) Durant of Cardale, Dorothea (Paul) Epps of Butler, Marvin (Cheryl) Walton of Richmond, Va., Eric (Toni) Walton of Richmond, Va., Lisa (Michael) Mickens of Detroit, Mich., LaQuetta Walton of Uniontown; grandchildren Jeanine Durrett of Lansdowne, Aaron Epps of Butler, Krystal Epps (Muhammad) Abdulhafith of Butler, Divonte Walton of Uniontown, Erika Walton of Richmond, Va.; great-grandchildren Alana and William Deshields Jr. of Uniontown, Jaelyn and Michael Durrett of Lansdowne, Jordan Epps of Shaler, Josiah and Jayden Epps-Abdulhafith of Butler; a brother-in-law, Carl (Linda) Walton of Detroit, Mich.; a devoted friend, Lucille Beaton of Uniontown; and a host of special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lizzy's love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews was unparalleled. She enjoyed family gatherings, where she showed off her awesome cooking skills. Her macaroni and cheese was legendary.
Her wit and humorous personality provided lots of laughter and entertainment for all who came in contact with her. She made sure there was never a dull moment.
Lizzy not only loved and nurtured her biological family, she had a whole community of extended family that loved her. As she raised her children in the Hilltop area of East End, the friends and neighbors became that extended family.
To quote a Hilltopper, "The Hilltop has lost one of the Original Queens. What a Lady. We Were and Still Are All Family".
