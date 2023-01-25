Uniontown
Elizabeth Ann Baranek Popovich, 85, of Uniontown, passed away in her home, with her loving husband by her side, Monday, January 23, 2023.
She was born November 14, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of Joseph and Anna Baranek.
Known as “Betty”, she is survived by her husband Andrew of 55 years of marriage; two sisters, Mary Lorsurdo of New Jersey and Eleanor Kanachy of Chester, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Anna; siblings, Al Papio, Joseph Baranek Jr. and Cecelia Baranek.
Betty was an excellent homemaker. Her hobby was keeping up with her lawncare and growing beautiful flowers.
The family will receive friends and family from 8 to 10 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, January 26, with the Rev. Liberato Ortega officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
