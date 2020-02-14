formerly of Uniontown
Elizabeth Betty Jean Angelo Finnecy, 89, of Stamford, Connecticut, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born February 12, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Paul and Eva Piccolomini Angelo.
Visitation will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday when Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. followed by a the Funeral Mass at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The Parish Wake service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
