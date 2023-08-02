Elizabeth Bova

Uniontown
Elizabeth "Betty" Bova, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD), from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2nd. Additional visitation will be held until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday August 3rd, when prayers of transfer will be held.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately with the family at a later date, in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery.
