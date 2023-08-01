Uniontown
Elizabeth "Betty" Bova, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1941, in Philadelphia.
Elizabeth was an avid reader and world traveler, always seeking new adventures and knowledge. In her high school days, Elizabeth occasionally graced the dance floor of the legendary American Bandstand.
Elizabeth had a heart filled with love for everyone around her, and her kind soul, caring nature and lively spirit were adored by everyone in her life.
She lovingly embraced the laughter and wit of her husband, whom she shared a life of fun, adventure and love with for 53 years.
As a devoted mother, Elizabeth cherished her daughters dearly and she gave them a lifetime of her unconditional love and support.
She was also a beloved grandmother, and adored her granddaughters, who held a special place in her heart, filling it with happiness and many cherished memories.
Elizabeth's educational journey included graduating from St. Hubert Catholic High School and obtaining a degree in Education from St. Joseph's College.
She dedicated her career as a guiding light in the lives of countless young minds. Elizabeth passionately served as a grade school teacher, nurturing and inspiring generations of students.
Elizabeth found solace and community at St. John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, where she worshipped.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Bova; her daughters, Lisa Dentino and Holly Bova; her granddaughters, Chelsea Bova-Bauer, Jordan Dentino, and Olivia Bauer, as well as her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Lithgow, her sister, Jean McKenna, and her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jim Dooner.
As we mourn the loss of such a cherished soul, we know that her smiling Irish eyes are now watching over us from Heaven.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD), from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2nd. Additional visitation will be held until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday August 3rd, when prayers of transfer will be held.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John Evangelical Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately with the family at a later date, in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery.
