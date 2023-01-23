Waltersburg
Elizabeth C. Balchak Softa, 98, of Waltersburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January, 22, ; at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be said in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday morning, January 23, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown. Interment will be private at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Rd., Suite 264, Uniontown, Pa 15401.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
