Waltersburg
Elizabeth C. Balchak Softa, 98, of Waltersburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
She was born in Wyano, Pa., a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Lukach Balchak.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Softa; infant daughter, Jamie Beth; daughter, Janet Thomas; brothers, Andrew, Michael, Joseph, Steve, Frank, and George Balchak; and sisters, Ann Racioppo and Mary Markovich.
"Liz" was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and Altar Society, and First Catholic Ladies Association Branch #68, In younger years, she was employed as a Bookeeper with the former Kaufmann's Department Store of Uniontown; and while in her 20's was employed with the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Later, she enjoyed making a wonderful home for her family as a wife and mother.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted and loving family, daughters, Rosemary Watson, Diane (Ralph) Butler, Karen (Thomas) Zajac, Susan (John) Ungurean, and Sandra (William) Connell; grandchildren, Yvonne Marks, Jason Watson, Melissa (Nick) Norman, Christina (Ronald) Bell, Barry (Jennifer) Page, Ariana Ungurean, Liam and Joshua Connell; great-grandchildren, Sydney (David) Heckman, Alex Marks, Coby and Bryce Watson, Nicholas and Tyler Norman, Morgan Rivenbark, Jayden and Sophia Page; and great-great-grandchildren, Stella and Ada Heckman, and Ryder Rivenbark; a son-in-law, Robert Thomas; and a sister-in-law, Carylin Balchak.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Angels On Call, as well as Amedisys Hospice staff of Nurses And Caregivers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January, 22, ; at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be said in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday morning, January 23, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown. Interment will be private at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Followed by St. Therese Altar Society Rosary.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Rd., Suite 264, Uniontown, Pa 15401.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
