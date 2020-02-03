Uniontown
Elizabeth C. Saluga, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Parrotta.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, on Monday morning until 9:15 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 3, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
