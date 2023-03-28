Belle Vernon
Elizabeth Frances Hannan, best known as Button, 71, of Belle Vernon, entered into eternal rest at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born November 17, 1951, in Connellsville, Button will be forever in our hearts and minds, dearly missed, and never forgotten.
It is with great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the family announces the passing of our, kind, brave, caring, and unimaginably generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Elizabeth “Button” Hannan.
She was a fierce defender of her family and friends. A devoted mother and grandmother. Passionate and brave, she never backed down in the face of adversity, and was hardworking yet fun loving. Button was always supportive and kind to all who knew her. She was a stranger to no one.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Wilbur Gemas; father, William Robert Hannan; mother, Lena Frances; sisters, Sandy Moran and Robin Mathias; brother, Billy Hannan; and her cherished Yorkie, Gizmo.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Ronald Lee, Lisa Ann, Christy Lynn, John James and Leslie Lawrence; her siblings, Denny Hannan, Peggy Bryner, Kathy Metcalf-Hornberger, Judy Hall and Betty Wills-Means; 18 grandchildren and one granddog; and 15 great- grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of a memorial service, with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating, Saturday, April 1, in FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300.
