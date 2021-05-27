Elizabeth Glenn Floyd Moffett

Fairbanks
Minister Elizabeth "Sis" Glenn Floyd Moffett, 80, of Fairbanks, was called home to be with her Lord Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with her loving family by her side. She was born July 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles and Carrie Belle Floyd in Fairbanks.
Minister Moffett was an ordained minister and filled in for many local churches in need of a pastor. She loved her Lord above all and was forever doing His work. She was always sharing her love of her Lord with whomever she met and her most known greeting to all was "Praise the Lord and God's blessings to you".
She attended the BYU Marriott School of the Arts. She was blessed with the gift of music. Minister Moffett was a savant, a musical genius, who shared her music with her community and others. She taught others how to play the organ and piano. She blessed grieving families with beautiful accompaniments at Lantz Funeral Home; played her instrument for numerous church choirs, and played for church and social events, including those at the YWBA.
Along with her musical talent and testimonies, Minister Moffett was also known for her glittered hats and was never seen without one.
In addition to her parents, Minister Moffett was preceded in death by her daughter, Erthia Willis; five brothers, Charles Jr., Leroy, John, Donald and Christopher Floyd.
She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Gilbert Sr. of Miromar Lakes, Fla.; sister-in-law Surrita Floyd Jones of Uniontown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Friends will be received from 3 until the 4 p.m. hour of service Saturday, May 29, in the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Richard Calloway eulogizing. Interment will be at Salem View Cemetery in New Salem. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Professional services are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
