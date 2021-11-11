Edenborn
Elizabeth Hannah, 83, of Edenborn, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully, in her home, Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born May 14, 1938, in Edenborn, a daughter of the late Pearl (Brown) and Henry English of Edenborn.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Etta Jean English and Pearl Hankerson.
Elizabeth was employed with the Yeager Clinic in Washington, DC as a record keeper for 30 years before retiring and moving back home. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church of Edenborn, where she served as the missionary treasurer and church clerk before stepping down.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her son, Broderick English of Fort Washington, Md. (Cynthia Rice); one sister, Henrietta Thornton of Edenborn; two brothers, Henry English Jr. and Beveley English, both of Edenborn; two special friends, Pecoila (Miss Bunny) Lewis and Donna Dorman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, November 13, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to attend.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
