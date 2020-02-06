Elizabeth Holly

Uniontown
Elizabeth "Libby" Holly, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born to the late Stephen and Anna Wall Gergel, and was the beloved wife of the late Frank Thomas Holly Jr.
Libby was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church. She and her husband owned and operated the Holly Coal Company.
Surviving are her children, son Frank Thomas Holly III; daughter Barbara Ann Holly; grandsons Scott Anthony Holly and Matthew Byron Holly; great-granddaughter Maggie Rose Holly.
In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral service was held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
