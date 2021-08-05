McClellandtown
Elizabeth J. Connolly Brooks, 83, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born July 3, 1938, in McClellandtown, a daughter of the late Michael Connolly and Agnes Kelly Connolly.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Philip Brooks; and two brothers, Patrick Connolly and William Connolly.
"Libby", as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of German Township High School. She attended the St. Francis Assisi Parish, Masontown. She had been employed by Wilson Foods and more recently was employed as a baker at Eat-N-Park, Uniontown, where she was known as "The Cookie Lady".
Surviving are her two daughters, Bernadette Brooks of McClellandtown, and Michelle Brooks Garrick and husband Russell of Harrisburg; a sister, Bernadette Connolly Picklor of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, in H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown.
A Committal Blessing service will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment will immediately follow.
