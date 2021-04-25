Smock
Elizabeth "Liz" Jane Pitts Satanek, 65, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with her family by her side. She was born January 29, 1956, in Uniontown, a daughter of William G. and Garnet Lake Pitts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Christopher Satanek; and her brother, Homer Paul Pitts Sr.
Liz enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading and playing the piano. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Anchored Fellowship Church, Uniontown, where she was involved with the Ladies and Children's Ministries. In addition to her family, God was the center of her life. She will forever be missed, but never forgotten.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 47 years, Barry Satanek; daughter Sabrina Lynn Satanek; grandchildren Nick, Nathan, Trinity Satanek; siblings William Pitts Jr. and wife Patty, Linda Lane and husband Alan, Shirley Satanek and husband Rob, Alan Pitts and wife Angie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Liz's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, in Anchored Fellowship Church, 1089 Pittsburgh Road, Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastors Arlyn Satanek and Linda Lane officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.