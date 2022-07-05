Masontown
Elizabeth Jane Shipp, 44, of Masontown, PA passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Uniontown Hospital WVU Medicine, Uniontown, PA.
She was born in Uniontown, on November 23, 1977, the daughter of Virginia (Adams) Shipp and the late Harvey Shipp, Sr.
In addition to her father, Harvey Shipp, Sr. she was predeceased by her nephew Caleb James Shipp and niece Eliana Shipp.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Virginia and children Desirae Shipp, Corey Shipp and Chloe Shipp; grandchild Zoey Thorpe; brothers, Harvey Shipp, Jr. and Joshua Shipp; and sister Angela Jackson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA the hour of Service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marjorie Shipp officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Funeral Home.
Private interment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.