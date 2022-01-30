Masontown
Elizabeth Joann Davis Schomer, 79, of Masontown, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 1, 1943, in Mt. Sterling, a daughter of the late Katherine Teresa Toth Whyel and Gerald Seaton Whyel.
Elizabeth was also predeceased by her first husband, Wendell P. Davis; and second husband, Paul D. Schomer; and a brother, Robert William Whyel.
She was briefly employed by the Masontown Shirt Factory and then became a devoted homemaker to her family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Surviving are her three children, Katherine M. Ruble and husband Rick of Smithfield, Wendell G. Davis and wife Susan of Masontown, and Wendy J. Davis-Darst of Masontown, with whom she resided.
She was a beloved grandmother to Nathan (Chasity) Davis, Holly (George II) Durst, Rickey W. Ruble II, Ray (Jessi) Ziringer, Ashley Ziringer and Adam Banovich, MacKenzie, Kaiden and GreenLee Darst, and Carol and Wendell T. Davis; and a beloved great-grandmother to Priya Grace Davis, Dawson Lee Darst, Liliana Mae Ruble, Axel Thomas Ziringer, Braxton Dale Banovich, Adley Renee Ziringer and Wrenley Ella Davis.
Also Surviving are her sister, Rose Whyel Luzniak and husband Alex of North Ridgeville, Ohio; her brother, Gerald George "Tote" Whyel and companion Judy Lilly of Loraine, Ohio; and a sister-n-law, Avis Whyel of West Leisenring.
In addition, she is survived by nephews, Robert William Whyel Jr. of Erie, and Scott Whyel of Loraine, Ohio; and nieces, Heather and Courtney Luzniak of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Melody Toby, Gloria Wilson, Erin Phillip and Erlynn Curtain, all of Ohio.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to all the staff from Amedisys Hospice of Masontown and Twin Oaks Home Care. They were all "Angels" to our mother and took excellent care of her.
Family and friends will be received in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. Main Street, Masontown, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 30, and again from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, January 31, with the Rev. Charles W. Ruble officiating.
Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Masontown.
