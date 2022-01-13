Isabella
Elizabeth "Jeep" Joyce Merryman Cole, 78, of Isabella, passed on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Jennie's Personal Care Home, Isabella.
She was born in Luzerne Township on April 21, 1943, a daughter of Emmett Anderson and Blanche Erma Gehron Merryman.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband of 47 years, Clarence Ronald Cole; several infant sisters.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Ronald K. Cole and his wife, Tammie, of Republic, Lori Smith and her husband, Ronald, of Isabella, Tracey Adams and her husband, Kenneth, of Isabella; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Cole, Angie Cole, Amber Kuhn and her husband Jaric, Amanda Greaves and her husband Eric, Kenneth Adams, Kaitlin Adams, Kenzie Adams; six great-grandchildren, Summer, Nathaniel, Isaac, Aubrey, Gabriella, Lola.
Elizabeth's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
