Smithfield
Elizabeth Katherine Riedmann French, 94, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was born June 21, 1925, in Smithfield, the daughter of Joseph Riedmann and Theresa Nill Riedmann.
Elizabeth lived her entire life in Smithfield, was baptized at SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in nearby Fairchance and remained a faithful member of the same church throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of her church. Born and raised on the family farm, she loved rural Western Pennsylvania. She was an avid walker and took long daily walks with her husband Lloyd. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family and many family pets over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd J. French, who passed away June 25, 2015; her seven brothers, Frank, Joe, Vince, Fred, Carl, Ed and John; and her six sisters, Myrtle, Mary, Anne, Margaret, Marie and Sophia.
Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Lloyd J. "Jim" French Jr. and his wife Patricia and Gary E. French; three grandchildren and their spouses, Lloyd J. French III and his wife Millie French, Kresta French Schlesman and her husband John Schlesman and Kari French Shedlock and her husband Matthew Shedlock; as well as six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Rachel, Ty, Chase, Jake and Ari; two sisters, Freda Metz and Theresa Dunham; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A private family visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A private family funeral home Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula officiating. Private interment in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
