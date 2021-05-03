Elizabeth Levada Walters Lowry

Nicholson Township
Elizabeth "Liz" Levada Walters Lowry, 80, of Nicholson Township, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
She was born August 31, 1940, in Bobtown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jerry and Myrtle Marie Nickler Walters; brothers Dale, Jerry, Homer, Tommy and Jimmy; sisters Thelma, Myrtle and Mary; husband John Lowry; daughter Mary Kay Lowry; daughter-in-law Paula Lowry; granddaughter Brittany Lowry; and son-in-law Paul Bankhead.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Darnell and husband David, Jacklin Bankhead and husband Jim, Candace Lowry, Myrtle Williams and husband Harold, and John Lowry and wife Patty; 12 grandchildren; along with multiple great-grandchildren; and a few great-great grandchildren; sisters Gladys Shultz and husband Harold, and Shirley Flowers and husband Bob; brother John Walters and wife Ruby; and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was employed for many years at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital and retired from the ENT Clinic.
She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She loved dancing, traveling to the ocean, needlework and crafting.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, May 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating.
