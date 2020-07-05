Elizabeth Louise Ann Nagy

Uniontown
Elizabeth Louise Ann "Betty" Nagy passed away peacefully Thursday July 2, 2020, in her home in Guardian Elder Care, Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in her 90th year. She was born January 12, 1930, to George and Mary Langor Shubert, in Monarch, where she married her neighborhood sweetheart, bought a home and raised a child. After losing her husband, Stephen, of 15 years to leukemia, she raised her son alone, never remarrying.
She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School and began employment right away at the Trousers (Pants) Factory in Connellsville. However, the place of employment, which she spoke about with great pride, was Junior High West in the Connellsville Area School District. It was there that she worked as a teacher's aide and secretary. Later, closer to her retirement years, she found employment with Healthland Pharmacy as a cashier when the school district suffered cutbacks.
Betty was a devout Catholic, lending her time to her parish, St. Vincent DePaul Church in Leisenring. Her memberships to many social associations included: member of the church choir, Christian Mothers and Altar Rosary Societies, church board member and money counter. Her Certification in Religious Education through the Diocese of Greensburg entitled her to teach the youth of the parish in CCD Classes.
In addition to being involved with the church, she enjoyed being a member of the local Monarch Fire Hall Fund Raising Committee and election poll worker.
The 1990s brought her grandchildren and her retirement from many things, where she concentrated her efforts in caring for family. She was never found without a crossword book, willingness to beat someone in Scrabble, or a glass of water by her side. She also had a warm place in her heart for her parakeet, "Pekoe" who would often run to sit on her slippered foot when he was frightened.
Betty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister, Geraldine Dreese and husband Jerry of Milesburg; sisters-in-law Mary Shubert and Rita Shubert; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Cross and husband Ray; her brothers, James and wife Esther and their son Ricky, Bernard, George and wife Nancy and their son Kenneth, Robert and wife Barbara, and Donald.
Betty was the beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Nagy; much loved mother of Ronald S. Nagy and daughter-in-law Mary E. Nagy; cherished grandmother of Charles, Stephen and Rosemary.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Betty's place of interment will be at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery.
Donations may be made to her new parish, St. Aloysius R.C. Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, PA 15431, in memory of Elizabeth Nagy.
