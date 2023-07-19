Uniontown
Elizabeth M. Kegg, 84, of Uniontown (Phillips), passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Elizabeth was born January 29, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael and Rose Robetella Arcangelini.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Kegg, Sr.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Arcangelini, who was killed in action during World War II; John Arcangelini and wife Alma; Frank Arcangelini and wife Sylvia.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Joseph W. Kegg, Jr. and his wife, Connie of Monaca; and her daughter, Kellie M. Egidi and her husband, Christopher of Smithton; grandchildren, Christina (Bradley) Triplett, Kelsie (Thomas) Hardy, Nicholas Joseph Egidi and Gina Lisabetta Egidi; her great-grandchildren, Lola Jo Triplett, Reese Alexander Triplett, London Elizabeth Triplett, Nora Lynn Hardy and Mila Jo Hardy; her sisters, Mary (the late Charles) Hobaugh, Lucy (Donald) Maruniak and Grace (the late John) Corona. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was the human resource manager for the Super Kmart in Uniontown for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Uniontown.
Elizabeth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was very generous with her time and spirit.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Friday, July 21, Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
