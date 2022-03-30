Uniontown
Elizabeth M. Kovach, 101, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born January 7, 1921, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph and Emma Saltrick Yasechko.
She was the beloved wife of the late George Kovach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emma; brothers, Joseph “Sonny”, Albert (Ann) Yasechko; sister-in-law, Jean Yasechko; and brother-in-law, Johnny Smoshinsky.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. George “Skip” (Carol) Kovach; her grandchildren, Rob (Julia) Kovach, Reed Kovach, Mike Kovach, Keia Kovach, Kendra and Tay Lynn Deevers; and great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Logan, Addison, Beatrix “Trixie”, Phillipa “Pippa” Kovach; her sister, Josephine Smoshinsky; brothers, Charles and Richard Yasechko; sister-in-law, Marianne Yasechko; nephews, Albert “Butch”, Daniel, Bobby, Ronnie, Charles Yasechko and Johnny Smoshinsky; nieces, Carolyn, Maureen Yasechko, Patty, Charlene Smoshinsky and Cheryl Kurosky.
She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting porcelain dolls (over 100), watching old Westerns, the Alaska frontier and was one of the last “Rosie Riveters” from World War II.
Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church or St. Vincent De Paul in her memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
