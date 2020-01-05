Low Hill
Elizabeth Marciak, 94, of Low Hill, PA passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born on January 25, 1925 in Richeyville, PA to the late Michael and Mary Holinka Ondo.
She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Paul Marciak and son Alexander Thomas Marciak.
Elizabeth was the last survivor of her immediate family.
Elizabeth is survived by her son and caregiver, David Marciak, daughter, Lisa (John) Gillis; a grandson, Sean Gillis; granddaughter, Marisa Novak; and a great-granddaughter, Mora Gillis.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Private interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.