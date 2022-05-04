Hibbs
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Elizabeth Marucci, into the arms of our Heavenly Father Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in her home, at the age of 93.
Elizabeth "Libby" was born February 14, 1929, in Hibbs, German Township.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Burrie and Mary Burrie Norman; as well as the love of her life for 70 years, her husband Negie Marucci Sr.; her loving son, Donald Marucci Sr.; her brother, Clyde Burrie; and sister, Donna Miske.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and enjoyed every moment that she spent with them. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing for her family and will always be remembered for her many talents. She also enjoyed planting flowers and tending to them in her flower garden.
Libby was a faithful member of the former Holy Rosary Church and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Left to cherish all of the beautiful memories of her are her children, Vince (Rose) Marucci, Negie (Liz) Marucci Jr., Mary Beth Barreca and Richard (Dana) Marucci; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Angela McCoy, Amanda Chetirko, Negie Marucci III, Kristina Haluska, Breann Barreca, Barry Barreca Jr., Megan Marucci, Rick Marucci Jr., Donald Marucci Jr., Bethany Marucci and Cody Marucci; 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Dorothy Murray of Beloit, Ohio, Beverly (Bernard) James of Leckrone; and brother, Bill Burrie of Rices Landing.
A heartfelt thank you to Amedysis Hospice and especially to Jackie Workman and Lisa Jones for their loving and gentile care of Libby.
As per Elizabeth's wishes, there will not be a public visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, with Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements will be in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.