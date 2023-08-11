Connellsville
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Elizabeth Nicholson, 98, of Connellsville, who peacefully left us on Monday August 7, 2023. She was a cherished mother, grandmother and friend, who's spirit will forever be remembered by those she touched.
Born on November 11, 1924, her journey began in Connellsville, where she was the only girl raised and nurtured by a family of five brothers that instilled in her the values that would shape her remarkable character and an unwavering habit of cooking a full dinner for 10 at 5 p.m. each night, regardless of who was coming.
Elizabeth attended nursing school at Mount Pleasant Hospital and later practiced as a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia's Children's Hospital. She chose nursing because it was required to become a flight hostess as she always wanted to travel, although she never wanted to fly.
She moved back to Connellsville, with a degree in nursing and a degree in applying red lipstick without a mirror, to marry the love of her life, World War II Veteran Frank W. Nicholson in 1947. Together they built their home, brick by brick, where she raised her family. Elizabeth continued her career at Connellsville State Hospital, working with a tight knit group of nurses. "Nurse Betty" would then come home and share her wildest patient stories at the dinner table to the horror of her family.
She loved to bake, for fun, boredom and especially stress, constantly gifting baked goods. If there was a blizzard, there would be a full course meal waiting with 12 dozen cookies, although the roads would not be passable.
Instilled from her childhood and work ethic, Elizabeth was the most impatient person you would ever meet. She was an obsessive gardener that could make anything grow. She had a passion for WWF Wrestling, dominoes, a love of oranges and an unparalleled skill for raising mean small dogs, who would all live much too long. Her last dog was always carried under her arm as she would say, "like Paris Hilton." "I never drank, never smoked, never gambled, so I can shop and eat McDonald's" she would tell anyone that would listen.
As she shopped, she loved to collect, filling her home. Leaving her family with a warehouse full of Barbies, McDonald's toys, stone crocks, kettles and an avalanche of Christmas decor. When she was mad at the family she would say, "I am just going to put something new in the garage!", always keeping her word.
She loved to talk and had a charming wit, making jokes with anyone that would listen. As a faithful Protestant, her favorite joke after age 70 was that she "gave up sex for lent!" which she said every year to the very end, to nurses, doctors, ministers and anyone who asked.
Elizabeth lived a life with so much drastic change in the world, and she embraced it all. She grew up walking to school in the snow, up the hill, both ways-which in this area is actually true. She had no problem looking at black and white photos of her family and then picking up an iPhone and scrolling. She lovingly raised her three children, Sandra, Denise and Alan, and lovingly fed her son-in-law, Robert, lunch every weekday for 35 years. She vigilantly took care of her two cherished grandchildren, Denene and Suzanne, dropping them off at the bus and picking them up each day from school. She will be forever missed in this life, but will be reunited with her husband, Frank, wearing red lipstick, where they will swing dance together once again. At almost 99, her friends and family have been saving a place for her.
Although she requested to be just tossed in a box and thrown over the hill, her family has decided to have a proper Celebration of Life, where she will be missed and her memories cherished.
A viewing will be held at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, with Reverend Steven Lamb officiating. She will be laid to rest at Green Ridge Memorial Park, in Connellsville, directly after.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for kind donations in Elizabeth's name to Fayette Friends of Animals, https://www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net/donate.
She is survived by her children: Sandra Fee, Alan Nicholson and Denise Nicholson; son-in-law, Robert Fee, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Helen Nicholson; and granddaughter, Suzanne Fee. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Nicholson; and granddaughter, Denene Fee.
Elizabeth's family would like to especially thank Connie Eicher and the staff at Eicher's Family Home for taking care of Elizabeth for the last two years.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.