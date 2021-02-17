Brownsville
Elizabeth "Betty" Pedesic, 80, of Brownsville, died Saturday, February 13, 2021.
She was born May 25, 1940, to the late Steve Pedesic and Mary Gary.
Betty was also predeceased by her brother, Stephen Pedesic.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 18, in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.