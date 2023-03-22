Moon Township
Elizabeth "Liz" Pollard, 99, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born July 1,1923, in Ivor, Va., a daughter of the late William and Rosa Parker.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Pollard; her daughters, Wanda Hagood and Toni Breckenridge; her brothers, Edward, Warren, Frank, Zernie and Ray Parker; her sisters, Mary Scheller, and Michelle Woody (Parker); and her sons-in-law, Royal D. Hart Sr. and Alexander Hagood.
Affectionately known as "Budda" to family and friends, she enjoyed many social activities throughout her life. She proudly served in various roles at Mt. Rose Baptist Church in Uniontown for a number of years. At one point, she participated in a bowling league and in later years, enjoyed bingo night with her friends at Woodcrest Retirement Residence.
She took pride in caring for her loved ones and in those that she helped to raise. She was always ready to serve family and friends with her delicious and sometimes "famous" homemade meals. Above all, she was known to carry herself with style and class and she was a source of strength to those around her. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rose Hart of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren, Richard Hart (Salina) of Arlington, Texas, Alacia Reeves (Daryl) of Moon Township, Stephanie Hagood of Pittsburgh, Byron Breckenridge (Latoya) of Rockwall, Texas, and Gavin Breckenridge of Wichita, Kans.; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great- grandchildren; her brother, Milton Parker (Mary Ann) of Oliphant Furnace; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, March 24, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.