formerly of Gates
“Betty” Elizabeth Rayner Bobincheck passed away peacefully just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022.
She was born September 28, 1927, in Gates, the youngest of six children of Andrew and Mary Rohal Rayner.
Betty worked for Sears, in Uniontown, for over 30 years, almost all of those as head cashier. She liked playing bingo, going to the casinos to play the slots and especially playing cards with her friends, “The Thursday Night crew.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathryn Blasinsky and Mary Hollendersky; brothers, Michael, Andrew and John Rayner; and special nephew, Frank Blasinsky.
Surviving is her son, Bob and wife Deborah; granddaughter, Melissa Bobincheck; great-grandson, Dylan Johnson; Melissa’s fiance Chris Rodke and son Mason; grandson, Drew Bobincheck and his wife Katherine; great-granddaughter, Alexandra; and great-grandson, Nicholas; grandson, Zach Martek and his wife Courtney and grandson Craig Martek and Kelly Stover.
She also leaves behind her very special nieces and nephews who made her life a joy, Maryann Blasinsky, Deb, John and Stuart Britton, Jeff, Krissi, Jessi and Jovi Blasinsky, Kenzie and Noah Kaczmarczyk, Steve, Beau and Sunny Kathryn Blasinsky and Mike Blasinsky.
Special thanks to all the nurses, aids and staff at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle, for taking such good care of her. Especially Carrie, Erin, Caryn, and Kim who went above and beyond, “adopted” her, played cards with her and watched over her.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC. 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and until 9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, when prayers of transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. Therese de Lisieux, Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leckrone.
Good night, God Bless you and sleep good. I love you.
The Parish vigil prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: terravecchiahakyfh.com
