The Lord called Virginia Elizabeth Romesburg Robinson home Saturday, January 9, 2021, while she was in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Liberty Street in Smithfield October 29, 1921, to James and Elizabeth Wilson Romesburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Paul J. and James A. Romesburg.
Virginia graduated from Georges Township High School in 1939. She pursued a career in education as a 1943 graduate of California State Teachers' College.
On September 30, 1944, she married the love of her life, Clarence "Jimmy" F. Robinson Jr. in Montgomery, Ala. Together they moved throughout the United States, Panama and Canada on assignments for the United States Air Force. As an officer's wife, she participated in a variety of sports and activities.
In 1966, they returned to Fayette County to settle on the family farm. Virginia taught in the Albert Gallatin Area School District, dedicating much of her career to teaching second grade at Smithfield Elementary School. Virginia enjoyed teaching and her impact was evident as former students always recognized her and stopped to catch up with one of their favorite teachers.
Family was most important to Virginia and she enjoyed the time spent with her loved ones, making countless memories. She enjoyed life on the farm, helping to raise Angus cattle, growing strawberries, tending to pets, gardening, taking on a variety of home improvement projects, rug hooking, tole painting, and cheering on her favorite sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 76 years, retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Clarence "Jimmy" F. Robinson Jr.; sons Thomas and Peter (Patty) Robinson; and daughter Jamie, all of Smithfield; grandchildren Elizabeth (Michael) Schneider of Eighty Four, Michael Robinson of Greenville, S.C., and James (Sara) Robinson of North Canton, Ohio; and step-granddaughter Laura (Glenn) Smith of Smithfield; great-grandchildren Alexander, Liam and Karina Schneider, Adelyn and Aiden Robinson; stepgreat-grandchildren Grayson, Caroline, Ryan and Rhys Smith. Virginia is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edward "Skip" Robinson of Mesa, Ariz., and Normalville; as well as her dear, life-long friend, Dorothy Hileman of Uniontown.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care and attention provided to Virginia.
Celebrate her life at an open house (outdoors / casual) Saturday, June 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 118 Tunnel Road, Smithfield, PA 15473.
Virginia's professional funeral arrangement have been entrusted to GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
Condolences to the family are welcome at www.goldsboro-fabry.com.
