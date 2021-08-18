Grindstone
Elizabeth S. Urick, 75, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor.
She was born September 6, 1945, in Brownsville, to the late John and Anna Hisnanick Batovsky.
She was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church of Grindstone and the Christian Mothers.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. Urick; two sisters, Patricia Batovsky and Marlene Valente; a brother, David Batovsky.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Ropejko of Rowes Run, Michael Urick and wife Maria of Lewisville, Ohio, Kevin Urick and wife Renee of Brownsville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Batovsky and wife Kim, William Batovsky and wife Pat and Raymond Batovsky and wife Marsha; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Father James Bump as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Donations in Elizabeth’s name can be made to Southwestern Pennsylvania ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.
