Ronco
Elizabeth Stoffa, 97, of Ronco, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown.
She was born in Phillips, on October 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Steve and Anna Sokol Elek.
She was a graduate of German High School, Class of 1942, and was a former member of the Ronco Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Nick Stoffa; brother, George Elek; and sisters, Julie Dulik, Irene Amodio, and Anna Voight; and her son-in-law, Dr. Stan Carroll.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John Martin Stoffa and wife Donna, of Masontown; and her daughter Elissa "Cissey" Stoffa Carroll, of Charles Town, W.Va.; three grandchildren, John (Rosa) Stoffa, and great-grandson, Taeseok; Joe (Jenny) Stoffa, and great-grandchildren, Cora, Violet and Theo; Jason Ferguson and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Brayden; her brothers, Martin (Betty) Elek, of Carmichaels, and Steve Elek of Pittsburgh.
There will be no viewing and services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, PA.
