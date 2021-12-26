Grindstone
Elizabeth "Liz" Yoders, 63, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with her loving family by her side, after a lingering illness.
Liz was born in Waynesburg, on February 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Joseph Lynch and Veronica Zites Lynch.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Lynch, and several extended family members.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 45 years, Darrel; her son, Kevin (Amy) Yoders; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Heaven, Gavin, and Garrett Yoders, all of Grindstone; her sister, Joetta (Pete) Rose, of Fredericktown; as well as numerous family and friends, and her beloved dog Lady.
Liz was an amazing soul. She loved her family with all her heart and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was a member of the Brownsville Sportsmen's Club and Brownsville Eagles.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
