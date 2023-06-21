Brownsville
Ella L. Williamson, 65, of Brownsville, unexpectedly passed away quietly, in her home, with her caretaker and close friend by her side, Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was born January 27, 1958, in Brownsville, to the late Marie Martin-Brooks of Brownsville, and the late James Christian of Cleveland, Ohio.
Ella will be greatly missed by her close relatives and friends, many of whom enjoyed sharing time with her on a fishing bank, as FISHING was her favorite hobby!
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her daughter, Stacey Black; stepfather, Frank Wells; sister, Mary Ann Brooks; brothers, Willibe Brooks, Gary Brooks and Lawrence Brooks.
Left to cherish her life and mourn her passing are son, William Black of Brownsville; her granddaughters, Kaila McCormick of Brownsville, Zoey of Tacoma, Wash.; her brother, Russell Brooks of Uniontown; her sister/niece, Dena Brooks of Las Vegas, Nev.; special friend, Ed Hines of Brownsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please join in sharing joyful/fun memories and comforting condolences at a memorial services for Ella that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A Celebration of Ella's life will immediately follow at 3. Interment will be private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
