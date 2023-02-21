Virgin Run, Perry Township
Ella Mae Strother Kulikoski, 83 of Virgin Run, Perry Township, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, in her loving husband’s arms, surrounded by family.
She was born on December 27, 1939, in Connellsville, a daughter of Willis “Wick” H. and Ann Smith Strother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willis “Bud” Strother and Kenneth Strother; and nephew, Keith Strother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Kulikoski; children, Annette Olsakovsky and her husband, Nick, and Joseph E. Kulikoski and his wife, Selena; grandchildren: Chuck Hunyady, Larrissa (Tom) Stephens, Joe (Alyssa) Kulikoski, Jr., Nicole (Kevin) Jones, Nathan Kulikoski, Logan Kulikoski; great-grandson, Cohen Jones; several nieces and nephews.
She was well known and loved throughout the community for many years. She was employed by Randall’s Restaurant, Perry Fruit Market, Shop ‘N Save and Save A Lot. She enjoyed watching the deer and cattle out her window at the family farm. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her loving family and friends.
Ella Mae’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Douglas Shoaff, officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Ella Ma’s family would like to thank the staff at Quality Life Services, Markleysburg, for the outstanding care and support.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
