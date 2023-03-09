Perryopolis
Ella Rebovich Stewart, 98, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Country Care Manor, Fayette City.
Born on October 13, 1924, in Perryopolis, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Katherine Cbula Rebovich.
She was a member of Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis. She was a homemaker and was always busy cleaning and taking care of her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother who led a long, blessed life and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ruth Stewart, of Grindstone; seven grandchildren: Thomas R. Stewart IV and friend, Vicky Tringes, Melissa (Gerald) Drennon, of Bitner, Jeb Stewart and friend, Jennifer Show, of Waltersburg, Rebecca Golden, of Thorton, Colo., Randi Stewart of Pittsburgh and Richard and Bob Arison, and their families; 15 great-grandchildren: Brittany (Jordan) Sealy, Thomas V. "TJ" and Brenden Stewart, Krista, Taelor, Brooklyn, Jordyn, Jayvin, Dylan Drennon, Jeb Jr., Riley, Gage, Harlee Stewart, Colton and Sophie Golden Ross; five great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Santa Marie Stewart, of Smock.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tucker" R. Stewart II; son, Thomas Richard Stewart III; and seven siblings: Catherine Byers, Helen Krolik, Ann Regula, Joe, Andrew, John and Tom Rebovich.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia of Saint John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
