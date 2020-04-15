Masontown
Ellen Lorraine Farrier, 76, of Masontown, passed away April 13, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Uniontown, on August 8, 1943, a daughter of the late George A. and Madelyn Cole Bowen.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James L. Farrier; daughter, Crystal D. Farrier; granddaughter, Laurie Hunyady; and great-grandson, Nicholas Riggen; brothers, James Bowen and George Bowen.
Surviving are her children, James Farrier, Tammy Hunyady, Charlotte Tasker and Debbie Rura; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Sellers; brothers, John Bowen and Charles Bowen.
Visitation and graveside service will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 public gathering restrictions with Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
